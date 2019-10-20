|
|
1930 ~ 2019
James Johnson, 89, went to be with Jesus on October 16, 2019. Jim ("Jimmy" to his close friends) was born on September 8, 1930 in Grand Forks, ND to Carel and Maybelle. He and his older sister Mildred were their only children. The family later moved to the Los Angeles area and Jim lettered in football and track at his high school. Jim joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War from 1951-52. He was part of the Mosquito Squadron, something he took great pride in, and he would retell war stories to anyone who would listen!
Later, he graduated from San Diego State College (now University-Aztec fan for life) and was employed at NAS North Island, including many years as an ejection seat engineer for the Grumman F-14 Tomcat. He married Betty Wagner on December 23, 1961. Together they had three children, making their home in San Diego. In the mid 1970s, Jim joined the San Diego County Sheriff's Reserve, volunteering his time on weekends for more than a decade. He retired from both in 1989.
Jim loved sports, especially baseball and football. His favorite teams-the Padres and the Chargers-knew how to break his heart many times, but he remained a faithful fan to the end. He served faithfully as an overseer at his church (CEBC) and spent several years distributing Bibles as a Gideon. Most importantly, Jim committed his life to Jesus as an adult and took His relationship with Him seriously. Jim and his wife Betty moved to Utah three years ago after more than five decades in San Diego.
He is survived by Betty (57 years of marriage); his children, Tina (Dave), Eric (Terri), Kirsten (Jeff), and Heidi; and his eight grandchildren: Joshua, Sarah (Danny), Carissa (Adam), Janelle, Hannah, Abigail (Joe), David, and Skyla.
"Absent from the body...present with the Lord" (2 Cor. 5:8).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019