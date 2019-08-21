|
James Elvin Lewis
1950 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend passed away on August 19, 2019. James was born in Lynwood, CA to Elvin and Elaine Lewis.
James attended BYU and married Susan Chandler on 07/24/1993. James was a loving family man. Survived by his wife Susan and children Terra Lyn Newbold-Mccormick, Naomi R. Lewis, Rebecca E. Lewis, Chandler J. Lewis, sister Lorraine Heiland, and three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 S Highland Drive, SLC 84106.
