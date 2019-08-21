Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S Highland Drive
SLC, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Elvin Lewis


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Elvin Lewis Obituary
James Elvin Lewis
1950 ~ 2019
James Elvin Lewis
Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend passed away on August 19, 2019. James was born in Lynwood, CA to Elvin and Elaine Lewis.
James attended BYU and married Susan Chandler on 07/24/1993. James was a loving family man. Survived by his wife Susan and children Terra Lyn Newbold-Mccormick, Naomi R. Lewis, Rebecca E. Lewis, Chandler J. Lewis, sister Lorraine Heiland, and three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 S Highland Drive, SLC 84106.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now