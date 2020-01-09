|
|
James E. Fugett
1934 - 2020
James Elwood Fugett passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 from natural causes at St. Joseph's Villa in Salt Lake City, UT. He was 85 years old. He was born October 25th, 1934 in Roundup, Montana, to James E. Fugett Sr., & Helene Canaday Fugett.
Jim was an artist and musician. He received a Bachelor's degree in music from the University of Montana, and a Master's degree in music from the University of Utah where he wrote his thesis on "Cretan Folk Music." He taught music in the Davis County school district for 30 years and after retiring continued to teach in Jordan school district for another 20 years. He believed that music was every bit as important as math and sports, and that everyone should at least attempt to learn to play an instrument.
He believed music was one thing that could bring everyone together from all over the spectrum. He could play every instrument, wind and string, percussion, and in his prime was known as one of the best acoustic jazz bass players around.
His music brought a great deal of joy and happiness to everyone at St. Joseph's. His Sunday concerts were an eclectic mix of professional and amateur musicians and even included some of the residents of St Joseph's Villa. He also loved to paint with oils and watercolors, and leaves behind some treasured pieces of art work.
He is survived by his son, Paul Fugett (Emmy Fugett); and his daughter Adrienne H. Fugett, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
A viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Villa, 451 Bishop Federal Lane. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call one hour prior. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020