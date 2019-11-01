|
|
SMSgt James
Ethan Swilor
1979 ~ 2019
James Ethan Swilor, age 40, died October 17th, 2019 in his home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He had a passion for sharing his love of dance and soccer. He loved the outdoors and all that it had to offer. He cherished the hunting trips he frequented with his father, uncle, children and brother. Nothing was more important to Ethan than his family. He loved every second that he got to coach, teach, or play with his children.
Ethan served with distinction in the Air Force for over 15 years. SMSgt Swilor started his career as a RC-135 Cryptologic Operator while assigned to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. In 2010, he was selectively-assigned to a Data Masked Unit, serving as a Direct Support Operator. While there he amassed over 2,700 flight hours. Most recently he served as Operations Superintendent at the 361st ISRG. He has participated in multiple operations and deployments, including Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, FREEDOM'S SENTINEL and ODYSSEY RESOLVE. His actions earned him several medals including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with seven devices, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. In addition to his primary language of Pashto he also spoke Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.
Ethan always had a larger than life personality that inspired and encouraged anybody he was around. He was truly the best father, friend, and companion. He will be forever missed.
Ethan is survived by his wife, Janice, and three children, Kendall, Bryan, and Nathan. He also leaves behind his sister, Jessica, his brother, Keith and his parents, Jim and Marcia Swilor.
Funeral services will be held beginning at 2PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. Viewings will be held at the mortuary on Friday evening from 6-8PM as well as prior to the funeral beginning at 1PM. Graveside services to follow the services with full military honors at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019