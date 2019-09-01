|
James Forrest Sewell
1926~2019
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at age 93, dad left this world and is teeing up on the links once again. An athlete up to the very end, he's a model for all to keep active in life. Jim was born on June 11, 1926 in Driggs, ID to William and Elaine Sewell. Jim had one brother, William and four sisters: LaRue, Amy, Lois and Donna. All deceased. Jim served in the US Navy during World War II, enlisting in 1943 at the age of 17. He was stationed in the Philippines. After serving in WWII, he returned to Idaho where he pursued his interests in ski racing and won the Intermountain Downhill Ski Race in Jackson Hole, WY in 1948. He was called to serve again in the Korean War in 1950. After an honorable discharge from the Service, he settled in Sun Valley, ID to work, ski, golf and enjoy the hey-days of life that was Sun Valley in the 50s. Jim met Sally Onaindia in Sun Valley and they married on August 19, 1955 in Boise, ID. They made Salt Lake City their home where he worked as an accountant for Dinwoodey's Furniture Company until they closed in the 1980s. They had two children, James and Lisa. Jim continued to follow his passion for the outdoors - serving on the weekend Ski Patrol at Solitude in the 1960s and later Park West in the 1970s-90s. His other passion was golf. He played every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Alpine Country Club where he was a member. Jim met and married Myrna C. Julian on April 16, 1999 in Stateline, NV. A fellow golfer and bowler, they were thick as thieves and spent their golden years golfing in Mesquite, NV during the winter months and in Salt Lake during the summer. Dad and Myrna had a very special relationship and enjoyed cooking together and drinking Grand Marnier in the evenings. Myrna passed on June 12, 2009 and left a very empty space in dad's heart. He skied one last time with his daughter at Alta when he was 85 years old. And though he gave up skiing as a sport, he had a wide circle of friends and spent his days golfing, bowling and working out at the gym. He and his buddies traveled to many links throughout the state and dad won many bets both on the links and on the lanes. Dad went quickly and on his terms. Many thanks to the Unified Paramedics of Holladay, and Hospice for their amazing care and attention to ensure that he was comfortable during his last hours. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to , and go play a round of golf or bowl a line in honor of Jim Sewell. A graveside service is being scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at Murray Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will take place Friday, September 6 in the afternoon. For additional information on the details, please email [email protected] To leave condolences or to see updated service information, please visit: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019