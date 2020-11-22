James Frank Karpowitz passed away into his loving Heavenly Father's arms on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
He was born February 21, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to goodly parents Frank Bruno Karpowitz and Alice Josephine Hanks.
Jim grew up in Salt Lake City with his four brothers: Dennis, Kim, Gary, and Dave. From an early age, he learned the value of hard work and dedication to home and family. As a child, he spent endless hours playing and exploring open spaces. This fostered a love of the great outdoors that became ingrained into his hobbies, his career, and his testimony of the Earth and its creations great and small.
Jim earned his Eagle Scout Award and stayed involved in the scouting program throughout his life. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and wildlife/bird watching with his friends and family.
Education was highly valued by Jim. He was a lifelong learner. All of his academic interests extended beyond the classroom. Of particular importance, he spent the last several years compiling a great deal of historical and personal information about both sides of his family tree, focusing on German, Scandinavian, English, and Scottish roots.
Jim served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ontario-Quebec Mission. After his mission, he graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.S. in Zoology and a M.S. in Wildlife and Range Resources. Jim began his 34-year career as a research biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) in 1978. He ended his career as the Director of the Utah DWR in 2012. While serving as director, he was also appointed a member of the Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conservation Commission by two sitting U.S. presidents.
Although Jim had a great passion for his education and career, his life completely revolved around his family. On April 28, 1978, he married his sweetheart Nancy Elaine Ford. His joy was further fulfilled by his three children and completed with his grandchildren. He gave equal love to his children's spouses. Adventures were never in short supply when Jim was around, and he made them extra fun with his wit, humor, and fantastic storytelling.
The greatest gift Jim left his family was his steadfast devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ. He taught Gospel Doctrine classes for many years, served as a stake high counselor, bishopric counselor, and as a bishop.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy, his three children Dan (Rachael) Karpowitz, Keri (Bryant) Low, and Jamie (Jack "Higgy") Karera, and his grandchildren Sophie, Madison, Jonas, Mackay, Elliot, and Emmitt. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Alice Karpowitz.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Masks and social distancing of family groups required. A more detailed obituary and guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family is available at: www.HolbrookMortuary.com
. The graveside service will be live streamed via a Zoom link also provided at the mortuary website.