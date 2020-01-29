|
|
James Garry Forsey
July 29, 1929 ~ Jan 25, 2020
Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, James Garry Forsey (90), passed away on 25 January, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia. The youngest of six children, Garry was born 29 July 1929 to George Woodruff Forsey and Pearl Irene Furner in Eureka, Utah. His father's parents emigrated to America in 1892, and his mother's great grandparents were Hyrum and Mary Fielding Smith, brother to the prophet, Joseph Smith. He loved to hike, fish, and hunt. He graduated from Tintic High School and worked with his dad in the ice cream manufacturing and soda pop business. He attended Brigham Young
University in 1947 where he completed his freshman and sophomore years.
In July, 1949, Garry was called to serve in the Central Pacific Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was combined and called the Hawaii Mission six months later. Garry gained a great love for Hawaiian music and for the Japanese and Hawaiian people he served. He was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly after returning from his mission and served as a Chaplain's assistant for the remainder of his service.
Garry met his eternal sweetheart, Carol Lucile Dooley, on a Trailways bus he flagged down for a ride while on a three day pass from the army. They were married on 16 July, 1954 in the Manti, UT Temple, and made their home in Orem, UT. Garry completed his education at BYU with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing. He always enjoyed a good BYU football or basketball game. Garry was an avid golfer, managing not one, but two holes in one!
He started out as a salesman for New York Life Insurance, and then in 1960, became a District and Area Sales Manager for Kimberly Clark Corporation. Over the next thirty years, His work took him and his family to Taylorsville, Utah, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Great Falls, Montana, and then back to North Salt Lake, Utah, where he retired in 1994.
Garry loved his Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. He served as scoutmaster, as Bishop of the Orchard 11 th Ward, and also on the High Council. Garry and Carol served a Family History Mission in 1994. He was active in his community, serving on the North Salt Lake UT Board of Adjustment. Garry and Carol were married for one week shy of 60 years when Carol passed away in 2014. Garry leaves behind one sister, Norma Salmon Kratzer. Surviving are Garry's children, Carol Diane (Kevin) Jones, Phillip James (Terri), Kent Garry (Sandra), Laura Lee (Tom) Mormon, Paul Howard (Ann), 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful, UT, 295 N. Main St., 84010. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the LDS Church on 351 Lofty Lane in North Salt Lake, UT. He will be buried at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 E. Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020