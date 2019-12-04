|
|
James Alvin Glade
1938 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-James Alvin Glade, born May 24, 1938 in Salt Lake City, UT and died December 1, 2019 in West Valley City, UT surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is the son of William Richard Glade and Ruth Smith, brother of Edward D. (Carolyn V.) Glade.
An evening viewing will take place Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A graveside service will take place at the same location Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019