Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Winder 7th Ward
4350 S. 11th E.
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:45 PM
Winder 7th Ward
4350 S. 11th E.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Winder 7th Ward
4350 S. 11th E.,
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Winder 7th Ward
4350 S. 11th E.
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Glen Bleak Obituary
James Glen Bleak
1926 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah - James Glen Bleak, 92, youngest of five children of Thomas Nelson and Annie Holmes Bleak, diedMay 30, 2019.
Born in Salt Lake City August 16, 1926, Glen graduated from West High School in 1943, and attended the University of Utah before and after his military service in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Dawna M. Dial in 1945, and they were the parents of five children. They were later divorced. Glen married Marjean Stauffer in 1976.
He is survived by Marjean, daughter Margaret Bleak and daughters-in-law Anelle Bleak and Kate Bleak, 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by children Steve, Marsha Olson, Melissa Jones, and Jim and by brothers, Gerald and Howard and sisters, Jean Breinholt and Norma Engen.
Funeral services are Saturday, June 8, at 1:00p.m. with a visitation from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Winder 7th Ward, 4350 S. 11th E., with burial at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. For full obituary and online condolences, see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019
