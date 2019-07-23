Home

James Groby Coyner


1925 - 2019
James Groby Coyner, 94, died peacefully in Bountiful, Utah on July 12, 2019. He was born Jan 8, 1925 in Miamisburg Ohio. Served on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock in WW II. After the war, he graduated Miami Univ in Ohio. In 1950 he married Florence Davis, joined the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and enrolled at the Univ of Wyoming where he completed his Master's in Wildlife management. They had two children, Dorothy Larson of Irrigon, Oregon and Donald Coyner of Seattle. He later worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Minneapolis and then in 1973 he transferred to Bountiful. Florence died in 1973 and 1975-89 he was married to Athleen Godfrey. In 1990 he married Nedra Olson and remained married until her death in 2016. After retirement he worked at J & L Nursery in Bountiful and in his own amazing garden. He also cultivated beautiful orchids and became an accredited orchid judge. He left behind good friends and a wonderful legacy.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 23, 2019
