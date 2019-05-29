Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
James Gary Hagen
1936 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-James Gary Hagen passed away on May 25, 2019 after battling Dementia for many years. James was born on June 11, 1936, in Magna, Utah to Walter Hagen and Frances Deuel. He married LaVon Devonna Kiesel on December 27, 1957. James loved to work and was the hardest working man and taught his children to follow in his example. He is survived by children, Jimmy (Wendy) Hagen, Vonie (Jeff) Glover, Kevin (Paula) Hagen, Lyle Hagen, Torger Hagen; grandchildren, Felicia (Jeff), Corey, Ashley (Josh), Samantha, Tyler, Kylee, Ryen, J.C.; great-grandchildren, Gage, Ryker, Amelia and Katherine. James is preceded in death by his wife and daughter Kim. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123, with a viewing one hour prior. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019
