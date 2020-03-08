Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
James Henry Potter


1933 - 2020
James Henry Potter Obituary
1933 ~ 2020
James Henry Potter, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away February 17th in Ivins, Utah. He was born on March 22, 1933 to Honore Bowen and DeReal Potter. He grew up in Midvale and went to Jordan High School. He served in the Navy from 1950-1954. He married Kathleen Reading and had one daughter Christine, later divorced. Married Marian Glover Haun February 15, 1982. Jim had a successful career with the U.S. Postal Service. He served as Post Master in Magna and Midvale. Survived by his wife Marian; daughter Chris (Dirk) Vandenberg; step sons Gary (Julie), Mick (Elaine), David, and Tony; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, LaWanna Hubbard, Joan Hirase; and step son Brad Haun. A Memorial Service will be held March 21st at 1:00 P.M. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 State Street, Midvale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children's Hospital or .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
