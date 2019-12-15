|
James Kendall Merrill
1956 - 2019
James Kendall Merrill (63) passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio after a short battle with cancer. Kendall was born March 21, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of James Wallace "Don" and Virginia Turner Merrill. Kendall grew up in Bluffdale. He attended Bingham High and studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Utah.
Kendall always had a love of fast cars, inherited from his brother. His fascination lead him from kart racing to a career at Bell Racing and Andretti International where he worked closely with the Indy Racing League for well over a decade. He enjoyed tinkering and was rarely found sitting still.
He always had adventure on his mind. He climbed Mt. Timpanogos, Mt. Nebo, and many others with family. Fishing at Spirit Lake in the Uintas was a favorite. Later in life his passion for guns grew and he began shooting competitively as a member of the USPSA. From his love of the sport he founded Trigger Sports Management. Kendall's hobbies and career moved him all over the country with his last home in Dublin, Ohio where he worked as the Columbus Branch Manager for Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.
Kendall was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was wise, full of advice, and always willing to lend a hand. Friends knew him to always have a smile on his face. Kendall is survived by his wife Cindy; his daughters Kristal Blessett (Nicolas) and Hillary; three grandchildren; and sister Vicky Butterfield (Dennis). Preceded in death by his parents, brother (Don) and sister (Janet Thomas).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary located at 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Bluffdale City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019