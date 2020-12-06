James L. Hendrickson (Jim)
1923 - 2020
James Lewis Hendrickson returned to his Heavenly Father on December 3, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1923 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the youngest of the four children of Charles Lewis and Georgiana Guiver Hendrickson.
Jim married his eternal sweetheart, Sarah Jean Dansie, on March 17, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They lived in Salt Lake, Logan, and Murray, Utah.
Jim graduated from East High School in June 1942. After serving as an airplane sheet metal worker and cable rigger in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II, Jim fulfilled a two year mission in the California Mission. He was a devoted, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings.
Jim graduated with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Education from Utah State Agricultural College in 1954 and from Utah State University with his Master of Science Degree in Industrial Education in 1960.
His many employment positions included teaching Industrial Education at Logan Junior High School in Logan, Utah and at Riverview Junior High School in Murray, Utah; training coordinator at Hercules Incorporated in Magna, Utah where he had the opportunity to become involved in first aid training. He was one of the first EMT's and EMT instructors in the state of Utah. Jim took early retirement from Hercules to take a position at the Utah Department of Health. First as Chief of Training in the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and then as Disaster and Communication Coordinator for the Bureau of Planning and Policy Development.
He called Murray, Utah home, volunteering and serving in the community for 50 years. His involvement began in 1968 when he became the Vice Chair of the "Hurry, Clean-up Murray" Committee. He then became a member of the "Murray Shade Tree and Beautification" Commission, attending meetings up until his health would no longer permit.
Jim's hobbies included woodworking, gardening, Dutch oven cooking, photography, and amateur radio. Woodworking was his greatest pastime. His hand-crafted wood pieces exceeded perfection.
Jim was an amazing example for all of a giving life, and he created a wonderful legacy for his family.
He saw the good in everyone and will be remembered for his contagious smile, sincere compliments, and self-less service to all. His signing of "I Love You" in sign language is his endearing hallmark.
In partnership with his beloved Sarah Jean, they always listened and elevated our spirits. Always positive, never complaining, they were a light to follow and emulate. He is truly loved and will be missed by us all.
Jim is survived by his daughter Heidi and her husband Kim Bodily, four grandchildren: Brandon (Anne) Bodily, Travis (Michelle) Bodily, Melissa (Shaun) Fielding, Braeden Bodily, and 13 great-grandchildren Erik, Tyler, Mikayla, Kaleb, Kyle, Adalyn, Lucy, Owen, Leah, Kenzie, Sarah, Kaytlyn, and Felicity, all of whom he cherished. He is also survived by Sarah Jean's siblings: Elbert (Shanna) Dansie, Marva (Warren) Beck, Gary (LouAnn) Dansie. Preceded in death by his wife Sarah Jean and son Tad James Hendrickson.
There will be a public viewing on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Due to COVID, a private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM and will be live-streamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery and will be Facebook live streamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
The family expresses a heartfelt "Thank You" to the entire staff at The Wellington (Senior Assisted Living) and his Brio Hospice Team for the compassionate, loving, and tender care they so lovingly gave to Jim.