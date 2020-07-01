James LaDell (Sonny) Steadman
1925 ~ 2020
James LaDell (Sonny) Steadman, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully due to natural causes, on June 28, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. He was born September 29, 1925 in Murray, Utah to James Robert Steadman and Emma Lavonne Reading. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Drue, grandson Justin, and siblings, Myrtle (Charles) Wright, Shirley (Wayne) Olson, Jay (Florence) Steadman, Dale (Irene) Steadman, Steven (Robin) Reading. He married Shelba Butterfield, the love of his life, on June 5, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple, they were married for 74 years. They had six children: Dellene (Gary) Hill, Lillian (Dale) Rabatin, Val (Marilyn) Steadman, Lanell (Charley) Wright, Drue (Sue) Steadman, and Jalayne McKee, 22 grandchildren and their spouses, 56 great grandchildren, and two expected.
A viewing for friends and relatives will be held on July 2, 2020 at Goff Mortuary in Midvale, Utah from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
A private family viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Please wear a face mask.
All are invited to a Graveside Service which will be held at the West Jordan City Cemetery, 1300 W 7800 S at 12:00 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair. www.goffmortuary.com
1925 ~ 2020
James LaDell (Sonny) Steadman, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully due to natural causes, on June 28, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. He was born September 29, 1925 in Murray, Utah to James Robert Steadman and Emma Lavonne Reading. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Drue, grandson Justin, and siblings, Myrtle (Charles) Wright, Shirley (Wayne) Olson, Jay (Florence) Steadman, Dale (Irene) Steadman, Steven (Robin) Reading. He married Shelba Butterfield, the love of his life, on June 5, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple, they were married for 74 years. They had six children: Dellene (Gary) Hill, Lillian (Dale) Rabatin, Val (Marilyn) Steadman, Lanell (Charley) Wright, Drue (Sue) Steadman, and Jalayne McKee, 22 grandchildren and their spouses, 56 great grandchildren, and two expected.
A viewing for friends and relatives will be held on July 2, 2020 at Goff Mortuary in Midvale, Utah from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
A private family viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Please wear a face mask.
All are invited to a Graveside Service which will be held at the West Jordan City Cemetery, 1300 W 7800 S at 12:00 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair. www.goffmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.