|
|
1940 ~ 2020
Ivins, UT- James Larry Fraser, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born August 28, 1940, to James M. and Hannah Callister Fraser in Tooele, Utah.
Larry attended Grantsville High School and was active on the basketball and football teams. After graduation in 1958, he joined the United States Navy. After training, he was an Air Traffic Controller at the Fallon, Nevada, Naval Auxiliary Air Station.
In March 1961 at the age of 20, while stationed in Fallon, Nevada, Larry was involved in a motor vehicle accident, that left him a paraplegic. He was told by his doctors that life expectancy for a paraplegic was seventeen years. He more than tripled this and lived almost sixty years after the accident.
Larry met Mary and her two daughters, Anna and Adrie in 1977 at an Anaheim Angels baseball game. Three years later, he and Mary married and the family of four moved to St. George, Utah. Larry and Mary were sealed in the St. George Temple in 1982.
Larry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different callings including First Counselor in the Bloomington Stake Third Ward Bishopric. He and Mary served a mission in Member and Statistical Records.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters: Anna Starley and Adrie Ellis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law: Veda Dickerson, Frances Ann and Richard Reiser, and Pam and Pharis Blackhurst; and many nieces and nephews who adore him. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dee Stice and John Allen; and brother-in-law, Donald Dickerson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eagles Landing Chapel at 1095 East St. James Lane, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221, www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020