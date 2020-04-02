|
|
James Lavon Menlove
1926 ~ 2020
Our revered father, grandfather, and brother passed away in his home March 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Jim was born November 25, 1926 the second child of Ernest L. and Edna N. (Jacobson) Menlove in Provo, Utah. Jim married Joan Davis on December 16, 1950. Together they had four children. Jim was attentive, loving, and a constant force in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He was accomplished in business and engineering, and took great pride in the three-generation family company he created 50 years ago.
Jim was fiercely independent, uniquely industrious, exceptionally inquisitive, and well known for his sarcasm and wit. He graduated early from Ogden High School in 1944 and enrolled as a midshipman at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He returned to military service during the Korean War as a U.S. Air Force civil engineering officer at Clark Air Base, Republic of the Philippines.
Jim was a creative engineer and an unyielding entrepreneur with an intense passion for building. After his military service he was President of Canyonlands Uranium, a founding partner of Rambler Village and Menlove Dodge, and most prominently at the helm of JJ- BAKD, a family-owned partnership he founded which operates a variety of commercial real estate projects and businesses throughout Utah.
Jim had a love for the outdoors - fishing, hunting, snow and water skiing, boating, camping, golfing, flying his Cessna 172, and trimming his vast forest of trees. He traveled the world from Russia to China, from Europe to the Philippines, and throughout the United States.
The family would like to thank his companion Lou Jean Flint, longtime employee and friend of the family Julie Swope, and the care team at Envision Hospice especially Bobbie Salterain who helped him maintain his independence and life at home.
Jim is survived by his siblings Mary Lee (Mike), and Lynn (Kate), children Brent (Paula) and Kirk (Dawn), eight grandchildren Preston (Chantelle), Gary, Peter, Kim (Cynthia), Jacob (Megan), Kyle, Tess (Chris), Tanner, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, "Joanie" (1929-2001), daughter Ann (1956-2001), son Darren (1962-2019), and siblings Veone and Marlo.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, he will be interred by immediate family at Lakeview Memorial Estates. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be determined; for updates about this event, please email [email protected] to be included on the family's contact list. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Murray Rotary Club Foundation at P. O. Box 57134, Murray, Utah 84157. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020