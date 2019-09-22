|
James L. Kimball III
1966 ~ 2019
James LeRoy Kimball III, 53, Salt Lake City, died on September 18, 2019. James was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on August 2, 1966, to James L. Kimball, Jr., and Shirley Joan Hunt Kimball. James spent his early years in Oregon, Washington, and Utah, and graduated from Brighton High School in 1984. He then served as an LDS missionary in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Upon his return, James started a love affair with higher education, eventually earning a B.A. in Spanish (BYU), a law degree (BYU), and his M.D. from the University of Utah. The true center of James's life--always and forever--revolved around his girls: Mary, Lauren, and Madison. In 1982, James met the love of his life, Mary, while both were performing in City of Joseph, the LDS pageant in Nauvoo. Six years later, they married in the Jordan River Temple. Their family became whole with the births of Lauren in 1992 and Madison in 1998. James loved his family desperately and served them at every turn. Rarely did a day go by without a loving text message, small gift, or kind word.
James worked as a psychiatrist for fifteen years in the Salt Lake area, serving thousands of patients and making lifelong friends. James was blessed with a deep love for others and accepted imperfections without judgment. James loved Disneyland, Nauvoo, listening to music (though rarely an entire song at a time), and playing Name that Tune in the car. He loved people. He seldom sat through an entire movie but was captivated by the Utah Jazz and BYU football.
James had countless best friends. He was admired for his intellect, knowledge, know-how, and willingness to help. He is missed and loved.
James is survived by his wife Mary; and children Lauren (Theron) and Madison (all of Salt Lake City).
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 25, at noon, at the LDS Chapel, 2925 E Bengal Blvd. Friends and family may call upon the family one hour prior.
Photos and memories may be shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Segal Foundation 801-694-4486.
