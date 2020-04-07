|
3/23/1950 ~ 4/2/2020
James "Jim" Stephen Lougy passed away April 2, 2020 at the age of 70.
He was born March 23, 1950 to James Leonard "Hap" and Charlene Lougy in Tooele, Utah. Jim joined the Air Force in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1979 having attained the rank of E7. After the Air Force he worked as a computer programmer at Utah Power & Light/PacifiCorp and Discover Card Services until his retirement in 2014. He married his high school sweetheart Jody in 1970 and together they raised 3 children. Jim loved geology, music, photography, and reading. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he was happiest when taking them on adventures.
He was preceded in death by his dad Hap, his brother Donny, and his in-laws Vermont and Joy Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife Jody, his sons Steve and Scott, his daughter Jamie (Rob) Covington, mother Charlene, brother Monty, sisters Cindy Perry and Leisa (Mark) Bankhead, grandchildren Jeffrey, Jordan, Jaidyn, Kaitlyn, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, no funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. To see his full obituary and share condolences please visit www.tatemortuary.com.
