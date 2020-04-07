Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
(435) 882-0676
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lougy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lougy


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lougy Obituary
3/23/1950 ~ 4/2/2020
James "Jim" Stephen Lougy passed away April 2, 2020 at the age of 70.
He was born March 23, 1950 to James Leonard "Hap" and Charlene Lougy in Tooele, Utah. Jim joined the Air Force in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1979 having attained the rank of E7. After the Air Force he worked as a computer programmer at Utah Power & Light/PacifiCorp and Discover Card Services until his retirement in 2014. He married his high school sweetheart Jody in 1970 and together they raised 3 children. Jim loved geology, music, photography, and reading. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he was happiest when taking them on adventures.
He was preceded in death by his dad Hap, his brother Donny, and his in-laws Vermont and Joy Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife Jody, his sons Steve and Scott, his daughter Jamie (Rob) Covington, mother Charlene, brother Monty, sisters Cindy Perry and Leisa (Mark) Bankhead, grandchildren Jeffrey, Jordan, Jaidyn, Kaitlyn, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, no funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. To see his full obituary and share condolences please visit www.tatemortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -