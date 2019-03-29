Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
View Map
James Edward Mabey (Jim)
1942 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Jim passed away in his home from complications of diabetes on March 26th at the age of 76. He was born in San Francisco, CA, to Edward and Edrice Mabey, and grew up in Bountiful, UT. In 1963 Jim married Susan Walton and remained married for 55 years.
Jim is survived by: Susan; his children Wende (John), Charlie, and Jimmy (Kaycee); his grandson Scotty; his three sisters Afton, Charlynn (Richard) and Amanda (Ryan); six grandkids and six great-grandkids.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 1pm, Russon Mortuary, 295 No. Main St. Bountiful Ut, 84010. Friends and family may visit from 11:45am-12:45pm prior to services. For full obituary please see online www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019
