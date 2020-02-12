|
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, James (Jim) Monroe Eardley, 76, passed away February 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. James was born on July 31, 1943 to Alexander Eardley and Mary (Kyle) Eardley in Price, Utah; the youngest of five children.
James is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, James (Whisper) Eardley and daughters Mindy Eardley, Jennifer (Ernie) Snyder, Jennifer (Tim) Christensen and Maryellen (Dan) Eardley. James is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom he deeply adored. James is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carrie (Eddie) Mathias, brother Sandy (Shirley) Eardley, nephew Jim Bob Eardley, niece Markette Eardley, and great-nephew Jayke Hadley.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton Stake Center, 12345 S. 2700 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6–8 P.M.at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Grave side services will be held at the Riverton Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020