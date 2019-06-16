|
James Neal Spindler
Sept 25, 1941 ~ June 11, 2019
James Spindler, age 77, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was born September 25, 1941 in Spring Valley, Wisconsin to Joe and Mary (McCardle) Spindler. Jim graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1959. In February of 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as an advisor in South Korea until being honorably discharged in January of 1963. He attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls as an English major where he began dating Joy Stefon. He took a job with Sperry Univac in Roseville, Minnesota in 1965.
On July 30, 1966 he married Karen "Joy" Stefon at the Catholic church in New Brighton, Minnesota. They were blessed with their daughter Stephanie in 1967. Jim was transferred to Salt Lake City in 1976 and Utah became his new home. He fell in love with the mountains and cowboy life of the west. Many weekends were spent camping, hunting and skiing with friends. For years he was an active member of the Utah Paint Horse Club assisting with horse shows. Jim was very fond of traveling. He spent countless hours relaxing on the beaches of Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean and on cruises with family and friends. Jim was a passionate sports enthusiast supporting his Green Bay Packers and the Utah Jazz. Jim lived life to the fullest and made friends wherever he went. Nothing was more enjoyable to him than having friends over for a good time.
Jim is survived by his wife Joy of 52 years; daughter Stephanie (Brock) Varoz; brother Tom (Elizabeth) Spindler; nephew Matt (Kate) Spindler; his Stefon family; and his Utah "family." He is preceded in death by his parents; and uncles Dan McCardle, Bob and Ralph Spindler. We would like to thank the amazing nursing staff and doctors at St. Marks Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Interment will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Catholic Cemetery in Spring Valley, Wisconsin at 4:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life at the Spring Valley Golf Course from 4:30-6:30 pm. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019