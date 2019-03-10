|
|
James Neil McCardell
Feb 24, 1940 ~ Mar 3, 2019
Born February 24,1940 in Delta, Utah to Harry and Lois McCardell. Died at home on March 3, 2019 at the age of 79, due to complications from way too many years of smoking. Jim served in the US Army and the Utah National Guard. Jim was a jack-of-all trades and could fix almost anything. He attended Salt Lake Trade Tech where he obtained training as a barber. Jim married Janet Miller on June 21, 1964. Later on they became known as "Fred & Betty". Jim was funny, artistic, creative and charismatic. His twinkling blue eyes and smile would light up any room. Jim's last 12 years were spent with a new name and probably his favorite, "Papa". He loved his grandkids beyond the moon and stars, spoiled them with chocolate, stuffed animals, electronics, and coins! Jim was preceded in death by his wife Janet, infant daughter Kristi, and both parents. Jim is survived by his daughter Sheri, [daughter-out-law Michelle], grandkids Catcher and Emmy, his brother Bob [MaryLynn] McCardell, his extended family and many really great friends. We are certain Jim will be there in spirit wearing shorts and a golf shirt.
Please come as you are and share a final toast at the Celebration of Jim's Life which will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East SLC. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019