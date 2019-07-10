|
|
James Ontiveros
1934 ~ 2019
James Ontiveros, 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 23, 1934 to Julian and Marcelina Ogas Ontiveros. He is survived by his wife, Glenda, two children, three grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning at Noon at the Mt. Jordan 6th Ward, 9331 South 300 East in Sandy. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy, as well as Friday prior to services beginning at 11am. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For a full obituary and to share memories or condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 10, 2019