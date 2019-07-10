Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ontiveros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ontiveros


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ontiveros Obituary
James Ontiveros
1934 ~ 2019
James Ontiveros, 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 23, 1934 to Julian and Marcelina Ogas Ontiveros. He is survived by his wife, Glenda, two children, three grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning at Noon at the Mt. Jordan 6th Ward, 9331 South 300 East in Sandy. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy, as well as Friday prior to services beginning at 11am. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For a full obituary and to share memories or condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now