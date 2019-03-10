Home

Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
(801) 756-4101
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Alpine City Cemetery
James Peary "JP" Freeze


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
1923 ~ 2019
James Peary Freeze passed away peacefully in his home on March 6, 2019 from causes incident to age.
He is survived by his loving children: Brad (Cassie) Freeze, Sherene Casanova, daughter in law Brigitte Dawson Hein, 9 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by Joyce's four children and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, brother Sherm, sister in law Florence, sons Sam Dawson and Mike Dawson, and daughter Diane Freeze.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Anderson and Sons Mortuary located at 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, UT from 10:45 a.m-12:45 p.m. Graveside service and interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Alpine City Cemetery.
To see full obituary visit www.andersonsmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019
