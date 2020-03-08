|
James Ray Behling
4/29/1946 ~ 3/6/2020
James Ray Behling was born April 29, 1946, to Ray J. and Barbara B. Behling, He passed away March 6, 2020. He married Kaye Savage, June 12, 1969.
Jim was a good man.
Jim was born in Chicago, IL and lived in several states until moving to Ogden, UT. at age 9. He graduated from Ogden High School. After serving a mission in Argentina, he attended University of Utah and graduated from Weber State College in Electronics Engineering. He worked at the U of U in Medical Research and Cardiology, then at St. Marks Hospital as a Bio-Medical engineer, and retired as an IT Specialist. After retirement he worked for Central Electric and Salt Lake County Libraries.
Jim had a beautiful tenor singing voice. He started singing in the Ogden Boys Choir, was in many school choirs and singing groups, and was a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 20 yrs. He also sang with a quintet of friends for many years. He loved woodworking, making many beautiful gifts for family and friends. He was working on projects until the day before he died.
Jim and Kaye were the parents of three children, Reed (Karen S.), Rebecca (Steve) Quinton and Elizabeth; 7 grandchildren: Gabriel, Samantha, Darrian, Alyssa, CrystalLynn, Christopher, Italia; and he had one sister, Carolyn (Doug) Roberts.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am at the South Cottonwood Chevy Chase Ward, 5235 Wesley Rd (1107 E.) Murray, UT 84117. A visitation with family will be held from 10-10:45 am prior to services. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020