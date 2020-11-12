James Ray (J.R.) Westmoreland II
Feb 13, 1957 ~ Nov 7, 2020
Fruit Heights, UT-JR passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday November 7, 2020 from bladder cancer. He was the oldest child of James Ray (Ray) Westmoreland and Martha Adell Hatch Westmoreland Woodard. JR grew up in Ogden, UT where he attended Utah School for the Blind. He was part of a pilot program for blind students returning to public school. He attended Highland Junior High and Ben Lomond High School graduating in 1976. He attended Weber State College on an academic scholarship and graduated from Weber State University in 2014 with a BS in Computer Science/Software Engineering; a field he worked in for many years. Although totally blind, JR was a gifted programmer and always involved with cutting edge technology which he loved to share with others. JR was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He volunteered with LDS Tech and worked with Gospel Library, Member Tools, and Sacred Music to assist with accessibility for those who are visually impaired. He volunteered for many years in emergency communications as an amateur radio operator with an Extra Class license, W7JR.
He is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Sherman A. Woodard. He is survived by his spouse of 42 years, Melodee Ann Hawkins Westmoreland, children Lisa Anne Covacci and Elena Kaye Westmoreland and grandchildren Annalena Joy, Hyrum James, Daniel Ray, and Adrian Claudio and siblings Bobby and Julie Westmoreland, Cindy and Kevin Cannon, Judy and Dan Lewis, Sherry Yochum, Nina Wakkuri, Dean and Sue Woodard, Steven and Tamra Woodard, Janie and Greg McGovern, Bret and Shannon Woodard, Gary and Judi Chournos, and Cheri and Sharon.
Funeral services will be held (following COVID-19 health guidelines) on Saturday, November 14th at 11-12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 901 South Mountain Road, Fruit Heights. Condolence visiting at 10 am. Interment following services at Ogden City Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please visit https://www.independentfuneralservices.com/
A GoFundMe account has been set up under JR Westmoreland. For virtual funeral please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Z4zICGwltnagzVoHrjwIA