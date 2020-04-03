Home

James Reed Hiatt Sr.

James Reed Hiatt Sr. Obituary
In Loving Memory
James Reed Hiatt Sr. age 79 of Salt Lake, City Utah, passed away on Mar. 28, 2020.
Don't grieve for me, for now I am free. I'm following the path God has laid you see. I took His hand when I heard him call. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way I've now found peace. At the end of day.
He is survived by his children daughter, Shelly Lems (Rob), son, James R. Hiatt Jr. (Deceased) daughter Susan Lopez (Jeff), son Justin Hiatt and former wife Karren Haller. A brother Lynn Hiatt (Alice), sister Ladene Cluff (Raymond) (Deceased) 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
His Big Blue Eyes will be missed but never forgotten!
Services will not be held due to the Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://bestfriends.org/donate
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020
