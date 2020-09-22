1/1
James Richard Wickman
James Richard "Jim" Wickman
1936-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-James Richard "Jim" Wickman age 84, peacefully passed away at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born April 6, 1936 in Stambaugh, Michigan. As a graduate of Stambaugh High School with the class of 1954, he was an outstanding athlete for the "Hilltoppers" football and basketball teams. Jim attended Northern Michigan University, where he received his B.S. in Education in 1958 and Masters degree in 1962. He also earned his Ed.S in 1982 from the University of Wisconsin Stout. He was a starter on the first undefeated football team at NMU and was named a Michigan small college All-Star. Jim was employed in public education for 16 years, where he was a teacher, coach, and counselor. He was employed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections for 25 years, where he worked with both juveniles and adults in a variety of administrative positions. He also worked as a private part time consultant for the U.S. Office of Education and Federal Bureau of Prisons. Jim enjoyed collecting sports cards and coins, volunteering in the community, watching movies, eating his favorite meals, and spending time with his family. He was a spiritual man, involved in many church activities. He loved following the playing/coaching journey of his son-in-law, Larry Krystkowiak. He always strived to help others, and his thoughtfulness and compassion touched the hearts of many. Anyone who met Jim would agree that he lived everyday like it was his last. He was a blast and an entertaining storyteller. He was a fun-loving father and nothing was more important to him than to be invested in the lives of his family members and pets. Jim knew what was important in life, and he showed it with his actions. His only brother, Robert, preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Barbara (Anderson); daughters, Lisa Camacho (Don/deceased) and Janine Krystkowiak (Larry); son, James M. Wickman (Melanie); 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be no funeral service, but a family celebration will take place at a later date.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
1 entry
September 21, 2020
Jim was a man for all seasons, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard Battye
Friend
