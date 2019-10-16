Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Royal Griffin


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Royal Griffin Obituary
James Royal Griffin
June 1, 1984 ~ Oct 12, 2019
James Royal Griffin, "Fish", 35, passed away October, 12, 2019. He was born June 1, 1984 in Ogden, Utah to James Brett and Shauna Page Griffin. James lived in Utah and Idaho graduating from high school in Boise where he lettered in Football and Basketball.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM in Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. See full obituary and share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now