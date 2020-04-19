|
|
James Russell Clendenon
1955 ~ 2020
James Russell Clendenon, 65, passed away April 13, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. He was born January 23, 1955 in Stuttgart, Germany to John Russell Clendenon and Ida Hewig Clendenon. He married Deborah Darlene Thompson on August 17, 2014 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
James is survived by his wife Debi, 2 stepsons, Kelly Cunningham, Randy (Melissa) Cunningham, 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 2 sisters: Suzzane Clendenon and Lorraine Murphy.
A celebration will be held later this summer at a location to be announced at a later date. Please share a memory and condolence on his obituary tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020