Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sugar Space
132 South 800 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Duran


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James S. Duran Obituary
James S. Duran
1950 ~ 2019
It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my soul mate, best friend, spouse, and eternal partner, James S. Duran. James was born to Concha Ochoa and Abe Duran on August 19, 1950 in Standardville, Utah. James served honorably and with valor in the U S Army during the Vietnam era 1969. Retired from Mountain Bell/U S West/Quest and later at Walmart. Preceded in death by his mother, Concha, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Scott Martinson; his son, James Steven Duran (Kara); grandchildren: Christina Duran, KayLee Duran, Jamisan Duran, Kensington Duran, Haleigh Minnick, and Trevon Minnick (Vanessa); sister, Connie Mendez; nephews: Rudy, Ronnie, Anthony, and Armando Mendez. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on December 15, 2019 at Sugar Space located at 132 South 800 West, Salt Lake City from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -