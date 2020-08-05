1/1
James Steven Angeles
1948 - 2020
Jim was born August 17, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank and Wilma Angeles. He passed away July 29, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He grew up in Salt Lake and moved to California in 1963. He lived there for over 50 years and had a career with the post office. He was able to go on many ski and golf vacations. He enjoyed his temple work in his retirement. He was a kind soul and will be missed dearly.
Survived by sister Kelly (Shawn), nieces Nickie and Melissa, nephews Steven and Tommy and many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents and brother Mike (Terri). A Viewing will be held August 8 at Valley View Funeral Home at 11:00 am with funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. Internment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Epilepsy Foundation or St. Jude's.
Condolences can be sent to valleyviewfh.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
