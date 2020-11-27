1/1
James Steven (Steve) Brown
1955 - 2020
James Steven Brown (Steve), passed away suddenly, of natural causes, in his home on November 23, 2020. Steve was born August 24, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Emmett Lee Brown and Dorothy Wadsworth Brown. He graduated from Highland High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a minor in Swedish from the University of Utah. He spent his career writing in marketing and communications. Steve loved his family more than anything in the world. He married Susan Jorgensen Brown on June 28, 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. His wife, children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. His grandchildren adored him and he adored them endlessly. Steve had an incredible sense of humor, was abundantly patient, empathetic and kind to everyone he met. He could talk to anyone. He was a die-hard Utah Football fan. He worked in an archeology dig in Israel before serving his mission in Stockholm, Sweden. At age 15 he completed a 30-day survival trip through the Southern Utah desert. Nearly all his hobbies involved being outdoors and included: fishing, boating, duck hunting, rock hounding, gardening and metal detecting. He was a brilliant writer, an avid reader and loved music. Steve is survived by his wife Susan, his children: Jake, Eric (Kim), Emily (Cory) and Nathan (Kelsey), and his grandchildren: Devin, Caroline, Kate, Cameron, Esme, Bronwyn, and Kinsley, with an eighth grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Linda (Don), Emmett (Mary), Nancy, and Chris (Rick). He is preceded by his parents Emmett and Dorothy. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and will be live streamed at: www.myers-mortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
live streamed at: www.myers-mortuary.com
November 26, 2020
Steve was one of a kind! His sense of humor brought laughter to everyone! Susan and family my prayers are with you! May his memory be eternal!
Elaine Peterson
Friend
November 25, 2020
I couldn't wish for a better brother, I wish I could have been as good a brother to him as he was to me. Love You Steve and look forward to a longer friendship in the future, with much more fishing.
EMMETT LEE BROWN
Brother
