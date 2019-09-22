|
|
Jan. 8, 1945 ~ Sept. 20, 2019
Kearns, UT-Jim fought a long, courageous, uncomplaining, battle with C.O.P.D. and heart failure. Jim was valiant in his efforts to maintain a "life as usual" outlook. Jim was born in Sacramento, CA, and raised on the family farm in Draper. Jim graduated from Jordan High, served in the Army and was stationed in South Korea. Jim married Bonita Marsing, of which three children were born of this union. The first, a daughter, lived only a brief time. Also born in this union were a son, Ryan and daughter, Marisa. Jim and Bonita were later divorced. Jim married Sherry Harrington April 30, 1973 later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple May 8, 2018. Jim drove truck most of his adult life, over the road, and then from 1970 to 2015 drove cement truck. Jim was a very hardworking man. He raised five step-children. He and Sherry had one child together. Jim was preceded in death by an infant daughter; parents, George R. Stringfellow and Maxine Angie Rawlins; and a brother, Todd R. Stringfellow. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry AKA Ladybug; his children, Ryan (Rhonda) Denney, Marisa (Joey) Totorica, Lee (Tami) Adolphson, Lisa Adolphson, Angela Lynn, Michelle M. Yazzie, David (Raquel) Adolphson, and Amy (Valente) Licona; his siblings, George E. Stringfellow, Martin Stringfellow and Rebecca (Lance) Harrison; 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. A viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 PM at Oquirrh Point 3rd Ward, 6567 S. Wakefield Way (5885 W.), West Jordan, Utah and again Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10-11:45 with services starting at 12. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019