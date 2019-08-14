Home

St Ambrose Catholic Church
1975 S 2300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 485-5610
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
1975 South 2300 East
James V. Skillings


1932 - 2019
James V. Skillings Obituary
James V. Skillings
In Loving Memory
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away from Parkinson's Disease on August 9, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side. He graduated from Colorado A & M (now CSU) with a Economics degree and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the Air Force for 2 years. Married Marlene Morrow in 1956. Jim enjoyed a 35 year career with The Travelers Ins. Company.
Jim loved the outdoors, cars and family activities. He was always kind and accepting of all.
He and his wife purchased a fire engine from their home town in So. Dakota and brought it back to Utah to tailgate at the Utah football games with family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Marlene, their children Michael, Julie Bridget Ward, Kelly (Majid) Omana, Kathleen (Thomas) Stewart, 8 grand children and 2 great grand children. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Funeral service to be held Saturday, August 17th, 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East.
It was never good-bye, always so-long!
In lieu of flowers consider contributions in memory of Jim to J.E. Cosgriff Memorial Catholic School or Mountain West Parkinson Initiative. University of Utah Health attention Mark Arstein at 515 E. 100 S. Salt Lake City, Ut 84102.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.