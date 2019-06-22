|
|
James "Jimmy" Walker Martin
1982 ~ 2019
James "Jimmy" Walker Martin, 37, born on Feb 25 1982 encountered a critical wire malfunction and was no longer able to stay with us on this temporal plane. Jimmy grew up in Marietta, Georgia and moved to Utah in 2001 to attend the University of Utah where he thrived and became a beloved film critic, scholar, TV, radio, print personality and writer, award-winning film maker, cinematographer Geek Show panelist, reporter, celebrity interviewer and Pop Culture encyclopedia. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from the U of U and a Master's in Communication from Westminster University. Great Scott! His accomplishments are abundant! Jimmy will be remembered for lighting up the room with his smile and his ability to make anyonefeel welcome. He remained close with his family and a huge circle of friends and fans. Jimmy is known for making everyone laugh, from his friends to Hollywood stars during his unforgettable interviews. When he wasn't working Jimmy enjoyed karaoke, dancing the running man, traveling, his dogs, hosting parties, attending (and presenting) comic cons & of course geeking out anywhere he could to the delight of everyone around him. Jimmy will live on in the memories of the countless friends and fans who have been touched by his infectious laughter and signature smile. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Kat Martin, his parents David and Carol Martin, his brother Larry Martin and wife Alison Martin, his grandmother Charlotte Walker, and a host of loving in-laws, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, countless friends and fans from around the world. Jimmy's time machine indicated it needed to enter the fourth dimension to meet\fellow Big Movie Mouth Off film critic, Jeff Michael Vice and his childhood friend, Justin James. Even though his hardware had been decommissioned, Jimmy has finally hit 88 miles per hour, because where he is going, he doesn't need roads.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 22, 2019