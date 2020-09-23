James Wesley Duncan
June 23, 1941 ~ Sept. 21, 2020
Delta, UT-James Wesley Duncan, 79, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Provo. Born June 23, 1941 in Murray, the middle of the 3 sons born to Wilgus B and Delsa Irene Young Duncan. Grew up in Lindon and graduated Pleasant Grove High School. After graduation he enlisted and served honorably in the US Army. He then went to work for Wayne Mills Construction Co. Wes was a very hard worker and he very much enjoyed his work building residential homes.
During this time he met the love of his life, Nona Marie Sheriff. They were married on May 13, 1960 in Orem. The marriage was solemnized May 25, 1966 in the Manti LDS Temple. After taking a job with Boise Cascade Manufactured Homes in the late 1960s, his construction jobs made for many moves of his young family. They lived in Sandy, West Jordan, Lehi, and Texas. In 1991 they moved to Elko, NV where he worked for KT Busing until he retired in 2000.
After retiring, he and Nona moved to Delta, Utah. Wes enjoyed making new friends and becoming a part of the community. He was proud to serve on the Delta City Planning Commission. In his free time his passion was rock hounding. He loved to discover all the geological treasures the mountains and desert had to share. His greatest joy was his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his heart of service, always looking to lend a hand to any neighbor in need.
Wes is survived by his wife of 60 years: Nona; son: Jim (Janene) Duncan, North Ogden; daughter: Devny (Jeff) Asay, Taylorsville; 7 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was Preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: David and Steven.
Funeral: Friday, September 25, 11:00 am, Delta LDS Stake Center, 125 S White Sage Ave. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Viewing: 9:30-10:40 am, prior to service. Interment with military honors at Oak City Cemetery. Online condolences and the link to the video recording of the funeral available at www.nicklemortuary.com