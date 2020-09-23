1/1
James Wesley Duncan
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Wesley Duncan
June 23, 1941 ~ Sept. 21, 2020
Delta, UT-James Wesley Duncan, 79, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Provo. Born June 23, 1941 in Murray, the middle of the 3 sons born to Wilgus B and Delsa Irene Young Duncan. Grew up in Lindon and graduated Pleasant Grove High School. After graduation he enlisted and served honorably in the US Army. He then went to work for Wayne Mills Construction Co. Wes was a very hard worker and he very much enjoyed his work building residential homes.
During this time he met the love of his life, Nona Marie Sheriff. They were married on May 13, 1960 in Orem. The marriage was solemnized May 25, 1966 in the Manti LDS Temple. After taking a job with Boise Cascade Manufactured Homes in the late 1960s, his construction jobs made for many moves of his young family. They lived in Sandy, West Jordan, Lehi, and Texas. In 1991 they moved to Elko, NV where he worked for KT Busing until he retired in 2000.
After retiring, he and Nona moved to Delta, Utah. Wes enjoyed making new friends and becoming a part of the community. He was proud to serve on the Delta City Planning Commission. In his free time his passion was rock hounding. He loved to discover all the geological treasures the mountains and desert had to share. His greatest joy was his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his heart of service, always looking to lend a hand to any neighbor in need.
Wes is survived by his wife of 60 years: Nona; son: Jim (Janene) Duncan, North Ogden; daughter: Devny (Jeff) Asay, Taylorsville; 7 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was Preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: David and Steven.
Funeral: Friday, September 25, 11:00 am, Delta LDS Stake Center, 125 S White Sage Ave. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Viewing: 9:30-10:40 am, prior to service. Interment with military honors at Oak City Cemetery. Online condolences and the link to the video recording of the funeral available at www.nicklemortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Delta LDS Stake Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nickle Mortuary
190 S Center St
Delta, UT 84624
(435) 864-3412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nickle Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved