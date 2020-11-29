1/1
James William Furr Jr.
1938 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-His distinguished and unmistakable voice is now silenced. Jim died November 17, 2020 as a result of being infected with the Covid 19 Virus. He was born July 11, 1938 in High Point, NC to James W. Furr and Lois Chidester Furr.
He worked many years for Mutual of New York. For the last ten years he worked for Extend Health in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jim was a true animal lover and his pets were an important part of his life. He was an active and successful member of The Cat Fanciers Association. He raised Egyptian Mows, Scottish Folds and Maine Coon Cats. He showed his cats nationwide and had numerous Regional and National winning cats. It was during his time of showing cats that he met and married another Maine Coon breeder, Sue Crossman (Yanik).
Jim was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Christy Furr. Survived by son, "Trey" James (Audrey Traynor) NYC, NY, his sister Kay McClain (Colin), Springhill, Florida, nieces and nephews, many friends and coworkers at Extend Health, and his wife Sue.
At Jim's request he was cremated. While Jim would like to be remembered, he would not want to put anyone's health at risk. Because of Covid 19 concerns there will be no services. Please remember him as he was--a happy people loving person.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
It was a pleasure working with you Jim. Doing Meals on Wheels with you @ work was a fun time as well. I'm sorry this darn virus took you from this world but I know your loved ones met you on the other side to start your new advenrure♥
Donna Barnes
Friend
