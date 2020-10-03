1/1
Jamie Neuman Pretorius
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1982 ~ 2020
The world has become a shade darker because a beacon of youthful joy, compassion and kindness has shone bright for a final time.
Jamie Neuman Pretorius died on September 29, 2020 after a sudden, gallant, battle with liver cancer. She was 37.
Jamie was born on October 31, 1982 in Bountiful, Utah to Randy Neuman and Kris Buckley Neuman. Jamie graduated from Alta High School in 2001 and earned her associate degree from SLCC. Jamie was a hard worker who accomplished many personal goals throughout her short life. If she wanted to accomplish something, she did it with a smile and the secret knowledge that she was resilient and tough. She was affectionately referred to as "Jambahoo" by her grandpa Buckley.
For a time she worked at Champion Ford Dealership where she met the love of her life Stephen Pretorius. They were married on August 22, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jamie currently worked long hours for Companion Systems, work that she enjoyed and with people she enjoyed even more. Jamie loved her dogs Jackie and Li. She was a holiday enthusiast to say the least, especially fond of her Halloween birthday. She loved going to lunch, playing games and watching movies with family and friends. All of her enthusiasms had one thing in common: people. Jamie passionately surrounded herself with people and to say that she was a "people person" would be an understatement. Many people were privileged to know her and she welcomed them all with a gentle smile and a loving embrace. Her enthusiasm for life and love will be felt by all who knew her for the rest of their lives. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She was strong and courageous although her small stature and quiet demeanor did not reveal it, which is a family trait. Among those most graced by her warmth and love was her mom, Kris. It was mutual and they were best friends.
Jamie will be missed beyond comprehension. The mournful will take solace in the memories they hold, the images of her contagious love of life, and the will to be happier, friendlier, kinder and more open to their fellow human beings. We gained from her a compassion that we can pass along to everyone. We will carry on her example by living life to the fullest and being grateful for the short time we have on earth. Jamie stood tall in the face of death and fought for every waning second of her last moments here. We can take a lesson from this singular act of bravery. She loved company throughout her life to the very end and it is fitting to say that she will be in the company of our hearts and thoughts even though she is no longer here. Every conversation with Jamie ended with, "I love you". We love YOU Jamie.
Jamie is survived by her husband Stephen, mother and step-father Kris and Earl Scott, step-sons Dalek and Stavros, brothers Ryan (Ali), Trevor, John, Ethan and Aaron, sisters Savanna and Jessica, grandparents Carol and Kay Reese, sister-in-law Sandre, stepmother Shauna Neuman, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who adored her. Jamie is preceded in death by her father Randy Neuman, grandparents John Buckley, Virginia Moore Neuman, Elmo Neuman and grandma Jeannie. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
October 2, 2020
I love you Jamie! There's no words to describe how deeply you are missed by your family and friends. you showed more love and care to your loved ones and to the people you cared about then anyone in this world, I hope all that know you can pass along all your love throughout their lifetime. All of our conversations always started, and ended with you saying I love you little brother. I'll never forget that!
Trevor Neuman
Brother
October 2, 2020
I'm at a loss for words except Jamers Aunt Lois Loves You Sweetie.
Always n Forever
I'll be seeing you
Lois Redmond Butts
Family
October 2, 2020
kris. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked with Jamie at Mervyns she was an amazing person with a a beautiful smile. Jamie always showed love and compassion for everyone. I will always remember our talks. Jamie will be missed by so many.
R.I.P Jamie till we meet again.
Carol samuels Hemmett
Coworker
October 2, 2020
I’m so very, very sorry Kris and Earl. I cant even find the right words to tell you how sad my heart is for you and your family. Your daughter is absolutely stunning and clearly has a wonderful and beautiful soul. I’m sure she will be greatly missed by all. My prayers are with you.
Paula Elton
Friend
October 2, 2020
Her laughter and sweet voice will never be forgotten. The office is emptier without these and her wonderful smile!! I will forever remember her dancing her way into our office and making sure I always had a smile on my face!! She was always asking to learn something new to ensure she did the best job possible. My heart goes out to her family - just know that she will is forever loved by us all!!!
Venus Tucker
Coworker
October 2, 2020
I will forever keep in my mind her morning greeting to me: "Good morning, Sunshine". I will never forget that nor her smile.
Sandy Strong
Friend
October 2, 2020
I worked with Jamie, and she was truly a sweet person. She was always willing to go pick up lunch for everyone, and she was devoted to her job. She will be missed.
Marie Dickerson
October 2, 2020
Jamie is a beautiful girl.
She will be missed dearly.
Prayers to Kris, Ryan & family
Love you all
Aunt Pam
Family
October 2, 2020
I am deeply saddened by this.
Jamie and I worked together at Mervyns for a number of years.
Her bright and sunny disposition was always welcome when I was having a long day.
The last time I saw her was at Kohls .
She flashed that smile and gave me a big hug (Pre covid)
Kris my condolences to you.
We never expect to bury our children so this is quite a tragedy.
R I P Jamie
Kevin Sillito
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Glad she is free from pain. Prayers for peace for Kris and family. Love you all.
Aunt Paula
Family
October 1, 2020
Such a beautiful obituary for an absolute angel. Jamie, we love you!!!
Aunt Tamie
Family
October 1, 2020
My love to Kris and Earl. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Barbara Miles
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved