1982 ~ 2020

The world has become a shade darker because a beacon of youthful joy, compassion and kindness has shone bright for a final time.

Jamie Neuman Pretorius died on September 29, 2020 after a sudden, gallant, battle with liver cancer. She was 37.

Jamie was born on October 31, 1982 in Bountiful, Utah to Randy Neuman and Kris Buckley Neuman. Jamie graduated from Alta High School in 2001 and earned her associate degree from SLCC. Jamie was a hard worker who accomplished many personal goals throughout her short life. If she wanted to accomplish something, she did it with a smile and the secret knowledge that she was resilient and tough. She was affectionately referred to as "Jambahoo" by her grandpa Buckley.

For a time she worked at Champion Ford Dealership where she met the love of her life Stephen Pretorius. They were married on August 22, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jamie currently worked long hours for Companion Systems, work that she enjoyed and with people she enjoyed even more. Jamie loved her dogs Jackie and Li. She was a holiday enthusiast to say the least, especially fond of her Halloween birthday. She loved going to lunch, playing games and watching movies with family and friends. All of her enthusiasms had one thing in common: people. Jamie passionately surrounded herself with people and to say that she was a "people person" would be an understatement. Many people were privileged to know her and she welcomed them all with a gentle smile and a loving embrace. Her enthusiasm for life and love will be felt by all who knew her for the rest of their lives. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She was strong and courageous although her small stature and quiet demeanor did not reveal it, which is a family trait. Among those most graced by her warmth and love was her mom, Kris. It was mutual and they were best friends.

Jamie will be missed beyond comprehension. The mournful will take solace in the memories they hold, the images of her contagious love of life, and the will to be happier, friendlier, kinder and more open to their fellow human beings. We gained from her a compassion that we can pass along to everyone. We will carry on her example by living life to the fullest and being grateful for the short time we have on earth. Jamie stood tall in the face of death and fought for every waning second of her last moments here. We can take a lesson from this singular act of bravery. She loved company throughout her life to the very end and it is fitting to say that she will be in the company of our hearts and thoughts even though she is no longer here. Every conversation with Jamie ended with, "I love you". We love YOU Jamie.

Jamie is survived by her husband Stephen, mother and step-father Kris and Earl Scott, step-sons Dalek and Stavros, brothers Ryan (Ali), Trevor, John, Ethan and Aaron, sisters Savanna and Jessica, grandparents Carol and Kay Reese, sister-in-law Sandre, stepmother Shauna Neuman, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who adored her. Jamie is preceded in death by her father Randy Neuman, grandparents John Buckley, Virginia Moore Neuman, Elmo Neuman and grandma Jeannie. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later date.



