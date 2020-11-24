Jan Miller Toluta'u
1962 ~ 2020
Jan Miller Toluta'u was born January 13, 1962 and passed away peacefully at home after many health complications on November 19, 2020.
She filled many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked for Medicaid as a collection agent for Evco House of Hose for many years. She also worked at Design Vinyl.
She loved her friends and family and would drop everything if they needed something. She was always ready to help. She was very creative and always had some project going. Her daughter and grandkids were her purpose in life. She did everything she could for them and loved spending time with them. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Lola Dimond Miller. She is survived by her daughter Kesaia Fifita (Steven), her grandkids Meli, Duke, Kymani, Serenity, and Legend, father John Bryant Miller, siblings Brad Miller (Conette), Barry Miller (SuzAnn), Kim Miller, and Kristi Keirce (Frank).
She is being cremated and due to COVID-19 we won't be doing a service or a wake. If you would like to send condolences, please see www.broomheafuneralhome.com