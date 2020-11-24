1/1
Jan Miller Toluta'u
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Miller Toluta'u
1962 ~ 2020
Jan Miller Toluta'u was born January 13, 1962 and passed away peacefully at home after many health complications on November 19, 2020.
She filled many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked for Medicaid as a collection agent for Evco House of Hose for many years. She also worked at Design Vinyl.
She loved her friends and family and would drop everything if they needed something. She was always ready to help. She was very creative and always had some project going. Her daughter and grandkids were her purpose in life. She did everything she could for them and loved spending time with them. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Lola Dimond Miller. She is survived by her daughter Kesaia Fifita (Steven), her grandkids Meli, Duke, Kymani, Serenity, and Legend, father John Bryant Miller, siblings Brad Miller (Conette), Barry Miller (SuzAnn), Kim Miller, and Kristi Keirce (Frank).
She is being cremated and due to COVID-19 we won't be doing a service or a wake. If you would like to send condolences, please see www.broomheafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family at this difficult time. Love you all!
Jill and Cameron Jacobson
Family
November 23, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this news Jan. What an awful year. Bryant and Kim my thoughts and prayers are with you. Let me know if I can help in any way. Hugs coming your way.
Rochelle Marble
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved