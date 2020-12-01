Jan Snyder Volmer

Forever In Our Hearts

Murray, UT- On November 23rd, Jan Snyder Volmer, formerly of Murray, Utah, passed away at the age of 61. Jan was born to John and Connie Snyder on January 30, 1959. After marrying her high-school sweetheart, Steven J. Volmer (deceased), they joined the U.S. Army and served together in Kansas & Germany. After transferring to the Army Reserves, Jan earned her B.A. from the University of Utah.

Jan was the most generous, outgoing and free-spirited person you'd have ever met. From her fine taste in homemade pizza parties to her contagious laugh, Jan had a way of making anyone feel at home and was the epitome of inclusivity. Always a trend-setter, she was eating kale and drinking soy milk in the '80s, homeschooling way before COVID-19, and putting her own spin on just about everything- from fiber art to challah making.

Jan was an incredibly dedicated mom, and though she's had a tough journey in recent years, we're comforted to know that she's finally found peace. Jan is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Ari) Volmer-Daube, Jackelyn (Ethan) Keller, Joshua Volmer; her mother, brother, four sisters, and two granddaughters.

A graveside service with close family will be held at Montefiore Cemetery on December 2nd. The family encourages memorial contributions to NAMI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store