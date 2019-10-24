|
Jan V McKee
10/12/1933 ~ 10/23/2019
Bountiful, UT-Jan V McKee, age 86, passed away October 23, 2019 at his home in Bountiful, Utah. He was born October 12, 2019 in Holden, Utah to Vorda and Nettie Hunter McKee, the youngest of nine children.
Jan served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, much of it at the DMZ in Korea with the 25th Division.
Jan married Koye Stevens, also of Holden, on September 28, 1956 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Salt Lake City, then to Bountiful in 1959. Koye passed away March 4, 1983.
Jan met Carol Ball and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple February 18, 1984, where they served for many years.
Jan is survived by his wife, Carol Ball McKee, Bountiful; children Stacy (Chad) Mitchell, Scotts Valley, CA; Tamera McEaneney, Scotts Valley, CA; Kendall McKee, St. George, UT; stepson Gary (Gail), Bountiful, UT; stepdaughter Andrea Dennis; 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by all his siblings, wife Koye Stevens McKee; son-in-law James Paul McEaneney; grandchildren Kjersti Mitchell and Marilee McEaneney.
Funeral services will be October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Bountiful 20th Ward chapel, 102 East 1400 South, Bountiful, Utah, 84010. Viewings, Friday 5:30-7:00, Saturday 9:00-9:45 both at the church. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Holden Town Cemetery. Condolences and full obituary at rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019