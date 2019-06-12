|
|
Jane K.
Young-Jacobson
Oct 30. 1948 ~ June 9, 2019
Jane, our cherished wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away from multiple myeloma June 9, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband, Greg Jacobson. A celebration of Jane's life will be on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Graveside services on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 am at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 12, 2019