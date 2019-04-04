Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful First Baptist Church
Jane Lee Neuschwander


Jane Lee Neuschwander Obituary
April 12, 1929 ~ March 31, 2019
She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Myrta Halliday and Joseph Edgeworth. Jane married Ken Neuschwander June 26, 1954.
Survived by husband Ken, children Joseph, Kathy, James and grandsons Lee and Alan.
A family memorial will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Bountiful First Baptist Church. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PEO Ut Helen Abbott Fund.
Thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Nicole and Amy for the care they gave Jane at the end of her life.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019
