|
|
Jane Leone Harrison
1950~2019
With great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and sister. Jane Harrison passed away on October 17, 2019. Born May 26, 1950 to Stephen B. and Florence L. Harrison. She graduated from Highland High School class of 1968. She worked for Foothill Family Clinic (South) until her stroke in 2008. She is survived by her sister, Pat, her daughters; Michelle (Doug) and Jamie (Adam), her ex-husband and caretaker, Jay, and her grandchildren; Austin, Jordan, Kaden, and Kenadee, also two step-grandchildren. Preceded in passing by her parents, her daughter, Carrie Lynne, and sister, Jill. Services will be held Friday, October 25 at 2:00 at Memorial Mountain View (3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights) with a viewing 1 hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019