Jan. 9, 1947 ~ Mar. 31, 2020
Jane, a smart, sassy, quick-witted, engaging, very talented and devoted daughter and friend left us unexpectedly from natural causes on March 31, 2020 at home in her art studio.
Jane was born at Holy Cross Hospital, Salt Lake City on January 9, 1947 to Seber & Madeleine Parker. She grew up in the Millcreek area, attended Rowland Hall School for Girls, and graduated from Skyline High School with the class of 1965. After high school, she attended LDS Business College, graduating in 1967 with an Associate Degree in Business with a major in Professional Fashion Merchandising. One of Jane's first jobs was working at Collette's Furniture Store, a job that benefited from her artistic talent. In 1977, she started her career at the University of Utah in the Accounting Department, where among other things she was responsible for the billing for the Wendover Ambulance Service. In 1990, she transferred to the Department of Psychiatry, where she remained until her retirement in 2010.
Jane was always looking for an adventure and loved to travel. Sun Valley, Idaho and southwestern Utah were her favorite destinations. She owned a time share condo in Sun Valley and spent many hours serving on the Village Time Share (VTS) Board. Her vacations were planned so that she could enjoy the Sun Valley Jazz Festival and the Symphony under the Stars. She enjoyed exploring the old mining roads surrounding Sun Valley/Stanley ID as well as the hidden back roads of southwestern Utah. She traded her Porsche 911 that she used to cruise Salt Lake in her early adult life, for a more practical Subaru Outback to enjoy her outdoor explorations. On these backroad jaunts, she would always be looking for the perfect photograph or her next rock to add to her ever increasing collection.
Jane was very interested in astronomy, geology, books, and history, but her real passion was art. She was a very prolific painter using primarily watercolor, pencil and acrylic. She adored landscapes, flowers and birds. Her home art studio was her refuge, fastidiously arranged and stocked for maximum creativity. She was an outstanding photographer who enjoyed capturing every nuance of nature. Jane was an avid patron of the theater and symphony with season tickets to both.
Jane was a member of the Business and Professional Women's (BPW) organization, joining the Ensign local organization in 1968, and later the Bountiful and the Salt Lake Local Organizations. She served in several leadership positions at the local, district and state level, with her BPW service culminating as the State President in 1994-95. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a majority member of Job's Daughters Bethel 1 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Jane is survived by cousins Jim (Mary) Cooke, Rob Davis, Sue Davis, and Bill (Ellie) Parker all of Boise, Idaho; Judy Litton Kelly, Columbia, Missouri; Special friend Chris Owins, Syracuse, UT and the many close friends she shared her passion of art, theater and music with. She is preceded in death by her parents and former husbands Michael V. Snow and Jay Baker.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. To honor her memory, please take a moment to cherish time with your friends and family. Keep your eyes to the stars, hunt for the most unique rock and keep your heart open for the next creative inspiration. Jane was so special and unique and she will be missed more than she could have ever imagined.
"It's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." Unknown
