Jane was one of six of us who were friends in high school and Bonneville Ward. Many Sunday afternoons were spent driving around the Yale Avenue area and the University area, looking for boys I think. Jane, Jeanne Johnson Greenhalgh and I spent our Freshman year at BYU in the dorm. We took turns making dinner for our roommates, and the rest of us made very modest meals. Jane, however, would cook delicacies like Shrimp Scampi, putting all to shame!



I was lucky to be one of her bridesmaids wearing our pink "balloon bottom" dresses!



Shortly after our 50 year high school reunion, our "group" spent several days in Oceanside, California for a get-together.



I saw her last in 2016 when she came to my 80th birthday party.....looking gorgeous of course. Jane was a good friend and a wonderful part of my lifetime memories.

Roberta Brainih

Classmate