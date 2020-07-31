Jane Stewart

Andersen

1932 - 2020

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Jane Stewart Andersen, returned to our Heavenly Father. She was born August 30, 1932 in Price, UT to Elder Johnson Asay & Caroline Sophia Asay.

She married Arlo V. Stewart on May 3, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised two sons, Mike & Bob (Nancy), and two daughters, Joni & Patricia.

She later married LaMar Andersen and was welcomed in by his three children Greg (Tena), Dana, Julie (Dennis), and grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband Arlo, her husband LaMar and her brothers Richard, Melton and Elvin and her great granddaughter BayLee. She is survived by her siblings Buzz (Velma) and Ace (Lenda); her four children; her five grandchildren, Zac, Dustyn (Rachel), Toney, Chanel, and Jordan (Jess); her four great grandchildren Daysia, Ashtyn, Abel, and Jazzy; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. We love you the mostest, Grandma.

A special thanks to the Summit Senior Living staff and her personal nurse, Jenna Barrington. They were kind and took the best care of her the last few years.

The viewing will be held on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 from 10:30 am - 11:45 am at the LDS Rose Park North Stake Center 1155 N 1200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Followed by the graveside services at 1:00 PM Utah Veterans Cemetery 17111 S 1700 W, Bluffdale, UT 84065

Please wear a mask and observe social distancing where possible.



